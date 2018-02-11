Dialogue: "Discussing needs of rural communities" with Mayor Dorothy Hubbard (Part l)

Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard discusses her recent trip to Washington, D.C. with Karla Heath-Sands. Mayor Hubbard and other mayors from across the U.S. were invited to the White House to discuss needs of rural communities. Also a discussion on a recent public forum on storm recovery, economic development, infrastructure, our homeless population, and having a healthy community.
