Dialogue: "Discussing needs of rural communities" with Mayor Dor - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dialogue: "Discussing needs of rural communities" with Mayor Dorothy Hubbard (Part ll)

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect

 Albany Mayor Dorothy Hubbard discusses her recent trip to Washington, D.C. with Karla Heath-Sands. Mayor Hubbard and other mayors from across the U.S. were invited to the White House to discuss needs of rural communities. Also a discussion on a recent public forum on storm recovery, economic development, infrastructure, our homeless population, and having a healthy community.

