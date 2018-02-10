Emotions run high at a fundraiser for Chief Charles Moore

It's clear Leesburg Police Chief Charles Moore is a heroic icon for the community he serves. It was an emotional night for many at the fundraising event hosted by the Bank of Lee County and community volunteers on Saturday night.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.