Sock drive helps children in need

One Tift County Commissioner is working to remind children they are loved too, this upcoming Valentine's day. District two Commissioner Melissa Hughes gave away nearly 500 pairs of socks to children in need today. She hosted her eighth annual "Sock it to 'Em with Love" sock giveaway at Copeland Park.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.