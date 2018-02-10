Sock drive helps children in need - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sock drive helps children in need

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
One Tift County Commissioner is working to remind children they are loved too, this upcoming Valentine's day. District two Commissioner Melissa Hughes gave away nearly 500 pairs of socks to children in need today. She hosted her eighth annual "Sock it to 'Em with Love" sock giveaway at Copeland Park.

