CPR class helps residents learn basic training

On Saturday, people in Albany learned life-saving skills thanks to the Phoebe Network of Trust. A nurse educator taught students how to give CPR to an adult, child or infant and how to use an automated external defibrillator.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.