CPR class helps residents learn basic training - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

CPR class helps residents learn basic training

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

On Saturday, people in Albany learned life-saving skills thanks to the Phoebe Network of Trust. A nurse educator taught students how to give CPR to an adult, child or infant and how to use an automated external defibrillator.

Powered by Frankly