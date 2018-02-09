Friday - Father Daughter Dance in Tifton

Fathers and daughters of all ages will gather on February 15th for an Enchanted Rapunzel themed dinner, dancing, entertainment, face painting and exciting raffles. It's all to benefit the missions and outreach programs of the Tiftarea YMCA and allow them to provide scholarships for children for swimming lessons, summer camp and so much more.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.