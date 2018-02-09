Friday - Father Daughter Dance in Tifton - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Father Daughter Dance in Tifton

Fathers and daughters of all ages will gather on February 15th for an Enchanted Rapunzel themed dinner, dancing, entertainment, face painting and exciting raffles. It's all to benefit the missions and outreach programs of the Tiftarea YMCA and allow them to provide scholarships for children for swimming lessons, summer camp and so much more.

Powered by Frankly