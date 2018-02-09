Friday - Elvis will be in the building! - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - Elvis will be in the building!

ACTO of Valdosta is a respite care program for adults suffering from any type of dementia or Alzheimer's. You can help them continue to provide valuable services by attending this festive evening of entertainment featuring Elvis tribute artist Austin Irby, and our friend ventriloquist Cole Tucker, who you will also see here with Karla.

