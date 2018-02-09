Welcome Annie: Wild Adventures inducts new ambassador animal

There is a new loveable furry addition who made her debut on Thursday at Wild Adventures. Annie the alpaca took center stage Thursday as she was introduced for the first time as Wild Adventures' new animal ambassador.
