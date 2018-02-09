Georgia Quail Hunt brings expansion opportunities - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
The annual Georgia Quail Hunt is almost over, but the impact will be felt for years to come. For 30 years state and local leaders have met up with business owners across the state for the big event. But it's not just a chance to bond on similar interest. It's a way to build relationships that could mean more economic development - and more money - in Southwest Georgia.

