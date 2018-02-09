Walmart rolls out 'Scan & Go' at Moultrie location

Walmart has introduced Scan & Go. It's a way for shoppers to scan barcodes on their items by downloading an app on their smartphones or by taking a scanning device. Then they can just drop them into their shopping bags.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.