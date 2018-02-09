Walmart rolls out 'Scan & Go' at Moultrie location - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Walmart rolls out 'Scan & Go' at Moultrie location

Walmart has introduced Scan & Go. It's a way for shoppers to scan barcodes on their items by downloading an app on their smartphones or by taking a scanning device. Then they can just drop them into their shopping bags.

Powered by Frankly