Thursday - Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis

Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis, Inc. is getting ready to host their annual MS Awareness Walk to raise funds that will help support local "MS Warriors." This event won't be all seriousness, though; expect free food, prizes, Zumba, live music, and just lots of fun!
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.