Thursday - Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis

Making Strides for Multiple Sclerosis, Inc. is getting ready to host their annual MS Awareness Walk to raise funds that will help support local "MS Warriors." This event won't be all seriousness, though; expect free food, prizes, Zumba, live music, and just lots of fun!

Powered by Frankly