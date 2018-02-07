Albany Marine arrives home after 6 months in Kuwait - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Marine arrives home after 6 months in Kuwait

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A Marine from Albany's Marine Corps Logistics Base returned home tonight after a deployment to Kuwait. Although it was a rainy night, that didn't stop his fellow Marines from welcoming him home. Sergeant Joshua Robles arrived at the airport a little after 7:30 Wednesday evening after days of traveling and delays.

