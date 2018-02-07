Williams' life and legacy saluted - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Williams' life and legacy saluted

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

This week, family and friends are remembering the life of the late Reverend Earl Williams, Junior, who was well-known in the Thomasville community. Williams became the first black member of what was then the city commission in 1982, and served as mayor from 1986 to 1989.

Powered by Frankly