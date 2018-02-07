Williams' life and legacy saluted

This week, family and friends are remembering the life of the late Reverend Earl Williams, Junior, who was well-known in the Thomasville community. Williams became the first black member of what was then the city commission in 1982, and served as mayor from 1986 to 1989.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.