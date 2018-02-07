Phoebe: Flu season hasn't peaked yet

Doctors don't think the flu epidemic in South Georgia has reached its peak... yet. Phoebe's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Kitchen, said Wednesday that the number of severe flu cases in our region continue to rise.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.