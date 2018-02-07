Phoebe: Flu season hasn't peaked yet - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Phoebe: Flu season hasn't peaked yet

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Doctors don't think the flu epidemic in South Georgia has reached its peak... yet. Phoebe's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Kitchen, said Wednesday that the number of severe flu cases in our region continue to rise.

Powered by Frankly