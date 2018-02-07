Wednesday - South Georgia Home Showcase, pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - South Georgia Home Showcase, pt. 2

Still talking about the South Georgia Home Showcase, and the many benefits of attending, for architects, construction professionals, potential homeowners, do-it-yourselfers; just about everybody! Also, get the scoop on a handy free app from Short & Paulk, that will provide you with valuable information to help with all of your projects.

