Wednesday - South Georgia Home Showcase, pt. 1

The South Georgia Home Showcase is happening for the first time on February 13th, and is so big, they are calling it a "mega-event!" Check out some of the many programs, presenters and activities you can experience there, and how pre-registering can save you money.

