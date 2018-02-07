Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 8

For the first time in Sports Talk history, we have a female guest and she's nowhere near your run-of-the-mill coach. Antonia Tookes is the Pelham High School girls basketball coach and has been leading the Lady Hornets since 2010. The Lady Hornets are in the process of defending a state championship. And Tookes took a moment out of her busy schedule to drop by Sports Talk.
