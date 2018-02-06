Albany murder trial begins

The trial for an Albany woman accused of murdering her long-time boyfriend has begun in Dougherty County. A jury was sworn in late Tuesday afternoon. A lot of family and friends were present in the courtroom. After two days of questioning, a jury was selected.
