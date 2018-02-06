South GA Bank donates to Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow projects - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

South GA Bank donates to Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow projects

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Downtown Moultrie is continuing to see rapid growth and nearby businesses are joining it, to show support. Southwest Georgia Bank in downtown Moultrie recently presented a $46,000 check to the Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow group.

