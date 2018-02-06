Tuesday - Senior Valentine Bingo Breakfast - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Senior Valentine Bingo Breakfast

Red and pink outfits abound at the Albany Civic Center when the senior citizens gather for the Valentine Bingo Breakfast! A good time will be had by all, but you have to get your tickets in advance, so check out this conversation with the charming Miss Tee Taylor.

