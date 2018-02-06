Tuesday - Senior Valentine Bingo Breakfast

Red and pink outfits abound at the Albany Civic Center when the senior citizens gather for the Valentine Bingo Breakfast! A good time will be had by all, but you have to get your tickets in advance, so check out this conversation with the charming Miss Tee Taylor.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.