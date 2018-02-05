Solar farms could be coming to Dougherty County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Solar farms could be coming to Dougherty County

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Solar farming has been a hit throughout the country and Dougherty County could be the next spot open for business. Dougherty County leaders want solar farms to grow business-wise. Currently, the county has regulations in place that discourage solar farms.

