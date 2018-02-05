Interim Worth Co. Sheriff shares jail concerns after inmate esca - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Interim Worth Co. Sheriff shares jail concerns after inmate escapes

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Worth County officials are sharing more details of an inmate's escape on Friday. Charles Duke escaped from the jail Friday evening. The Interim Sheriff Bobby Sapp said inmates rushed in to help the female jailer after officials said inmate Duke beat her, stole her car keys, and headed to Dougherty County.

