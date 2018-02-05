GSP identifies man who died in Hahira train collision

A man was killed Monday morning in Hahira, when a train struck a truck that was on the tracks, about 8:30 a.m. Monday. The driver of the dump truck failed to yield to the train and entered into the path of the Norfolk Southern train.
