Monday - Workforce event at Albany Tech

Albany Technical College has invited a group of employers from the Construction, Transportation and Public Safety industries to participate in a panel discussion about the qualities and traits they are looking for in potential employees. Everyone is invited to attend this free event.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
