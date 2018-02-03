Renaissance Art Cafe to open in downtown Albany - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Renaissance Art Cafe to open in downtown Albany

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Saturday, Albany's Downtown Development Authority announced the third of three new businesses that will open in downtown: Renaissance Art Cafe. The business is a full-service art, graphics and consultation company that also features a paint and sip service known as the “Let’s Paint & Party Art Experience.”

