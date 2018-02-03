Free homebuyers workshop offers help to many - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Free homebuyers workshop offers help to many

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Close to 50 first-time homebuyers in Albany got to learn first hand the ins and outs of buying a home. The City of Albany's community and economic development program worked in partnership with a Housing Counseling Agency to host a free homebuyer workshop.

