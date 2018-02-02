Friday - The impact of flu

You know it, this flu season has hit the nation hard, and Georgia has seen too many tragic deaths. Karla visits with two physicians from Phoebe who talk about how the virus spreads and all the things you should do to protect yourself and your family.
