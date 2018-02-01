Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Feb 1

Marcus Shaw is the guiding voice that leads the Calhoun County boy's basketball team. Currently rated as the top team in the area, they're a favorite to compete for the Single-A state championship. Shaw played his high school ball in Edison and continued his playing career at Georgia Southwestern State University. It was in Americus that he was inspired to pick up the clipboard and coach. Shaw joins the show to explain that experience and discuss his 21-2 Cougars basketball team.