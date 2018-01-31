Albany Museum of Art Belk building renderings - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany Museum of Art Belk building renderings

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Albany Museum of Art plans to move downtown in the next few years into an historic building. The museum just released these renderings of what they hope the former Belk building will look like when they finish renovations.

