Woman wanted after man set on fire

Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman in connection with an incident where a man was set on fire. Erica Love, also known as Erica Cox, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault. The Albany Fire Department responded to a call of a man set on fire early Wednesday morning.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.