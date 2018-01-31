Woman wanted after man set on fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Woman wanted after man set on fire

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman in connection with an incident where a man was set on fire. Erica Love, also known as Erica Cox, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault. The Albany Fire Department responded to a call of a man set on fire early Wednesday morning.

Powered by Frankly