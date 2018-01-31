Arrest made in Mitchell Co. church fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Arrest made in Mitchell Co. church fire

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Mitchell County Sheriff's Investigators have made an arrest in the fire that damaged a church. Mitchell County Sheriff's Investigator Robert Rumble said that an arrest has been made in the intentional fire set inside the Mount Zion Baptist Church on Pine Cliff Road.

