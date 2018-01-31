Officials confirm silo explosion rocked Valdosta, authorities in - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials confirm silo explosion rocked Valdosta, authorities investigate

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
People in Valdosta were startled by a loud boom shortly after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials confirm that an explosion did happen. They flew a drone up to the top of a 100-foot tall silo at South Georgia Pecan Company in Valdosta to make sure there were no flames. 

