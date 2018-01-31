Officials confirm silo explosion rocked Valdosta, authorities investigate

People in Valdosta were startled by a loud boom shortly after 1:00 Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials confirm that an explosion did happen. They flew a drone up to the top of a 100-foot tall silo at South Georgia Pecan Company in Valdosta to make sure there were no flames.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.