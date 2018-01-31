Wednesday - 'Dancing Lessons' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - 'Dancing Lessons'

Theatre Albany's current production, "Dancing Lessons," is a love story filled with both humor and drama, and this one is "PG-13" so it's just for grownups! Find out their special plans for the evening performances that will turn your visit to the theatre into a complete date night!

Powered by Frankly