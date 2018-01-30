Possible scam over Luke Bryan concert causes social media firestorm

Over the weekend, folks in South Georgia took to social media to express excitement over a big-name country music star set to perform in Thomasville-- except it all turned out to be a scam. The manager of the Rendezvous Lounge and Grille in Thomasville was contacted by someone who she thought was the manager of Luke Bryan.
