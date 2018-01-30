Health officials offer free flu shots - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Health officials offer free flu shots

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
In Tift County, those who don't have insurance can get the shot, Tuesday, January 30, while supplies last. There will also be a "fast-track" in the health department for anyone still in need of the flu vaccine, including those with private insurance.

