Adel Police stop drugs in Cook County

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Adel PD's Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit made three arrests in the last few days that will keep a significant amount of drugs off the streets. Three arrests were made as the result of traffic violations that led to the stops on Interstate 75.

