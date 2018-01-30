Adel Police stop drugs in Cook County

The Adel PD's Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit made three arrests in the last few days that will keep a significant amount of drugs off the streets. Three arrests were made as the result of traffic violations that led to the stops on Interstate 75.
