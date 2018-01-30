Tuesday - Second chances, pt. 2

The conversation continues regarding two programs presented by ACRI and the Georgia Justice Project, which strives to strengthen our community by supporting individuals in the criminal justice system and reducing barriers to reentry. These programs are free and the public is welcome.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.