Man arrested on more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of c - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Man arrested on more than 100 counts of sexual exploitation of children

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

A man has been arrested in a Dougherty County Police investigation for 129 counts of sexual exploitation of children. According to the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Steven Anthony Sanders was arrested by deputies around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Powered by Frankly