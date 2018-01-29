Demolition progresses at Monroe High School

One of the old two story classroom buildings at Monroe High School is being demolished. It's making way for one of four new buildings on campus. The 1,200 student campus is not quite recognizable as construction crews are busy demolishing a two story building.
