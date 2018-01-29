Camilla Fire Department receives high volume of calls due to the flu

One Southwest Georgia fire department has answered some unusual calls over the last couple of days. Over the weekend the Camilla Fire Department received nearly six calls from residents who were affected with the flu virus. Up to 60 percent of the station's calls for January have been medical related.
