Monday - Mardi Gras Masquerade

Grab your fancy mask and Mardi Gras beads and prepare to party! The Marine Corps Officers' Spouses Club is hosting their Mardi Gras Masquerade Charity and Scholarship Auction, where you can bid on, and hopefully win, some great items for a worthy cause.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.