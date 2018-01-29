Monday - Primary Immunodeficiency

Dr. Tracy Bridges of Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia goes into depth on the topic of PI, or Primary Immunodeficiency: what are the red flags indicating that someone should be tested, and can it be treated? Also, he reminds us to get that flu shot!
