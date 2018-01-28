Rain in forecast this week, may help with local brush fires

A rainy day brings some help for the environment here in South Georgia. Experts say it could help bring the number of brush fires reported back down. The Albany Fire Department says with it being wet, fires may not burn or spread as quickly.
