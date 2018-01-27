Race fans flock to Cordele for SpeedFest 2018

Thousands of race fans converged on Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele on Saturday for the 2018 SpeedFest races. All races were held Saturday due to rain in the forecast Sunday, but fans and drivers didn't seem to mind.
