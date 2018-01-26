Thomasville police search for missing man

Officials in Thomasville are looking a missing man. Johnny Haugabrook, 70, is 6'2", weighs about 215 pounds, has short black hair and brown eyes. Haugabrook was last seen on Thursday, 9 p.m. in the 16300 block of US-19 North in Thomasville.
