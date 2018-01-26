Friday - What is PI?

Dr. Dennis Robinson of Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia stays with us to talk about a condition known as PI or Primary Immunodeficiency. He outlines some of the types of PI, and ways it may be diagnosed and treated.
