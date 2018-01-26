Friday - This nasty flu season

We welcomed Dr. Dennis Robinson from the Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia, to address the unusually high number of cases of influenza occurring right now. He has some common sense advice, that always bears repeating, for keeping yourself healthy.
