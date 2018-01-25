Thursday - Catholic Schools Week

St. Teresa's Catholic School here in Albany has big plans for Catholic Schools Week, which is observed annually across our nation. Karla's guests will talk about their upcoming Open House as well as the many opportunities St. Teresa's offers students both academically and with extracurricular activities.
