Albany Rescue Mission director reacts to Wednesday's deadly fire

Program Director Mike Gravette said while the news is painful to hear, it's not shocking. He said it's a constant issue, homeless people seeking shelter in vacant buildings and homes. Gravette said now it's more important than ever to get the word out to homeless people about the resources available to them.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.