UPDATE: Albany Theatre fire victim identified - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Albany Theatre fire victim identified

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

ire crews spent several hours battling a two-alarm fire in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning. Just after 9:00 Wednesday morning, Dougherty Co. Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB that a man died as a result of the blaze. 

Powered by Frankly