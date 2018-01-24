UPDATE: Albany Theatre fire victim identified

ire crews spent several hours battling a two-alarm fire in downtown Albany early Wednesday morning. Just after 9:00 Wednesday morning, Dougherty Co. Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB that a man died as a result of the blaze.
